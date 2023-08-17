owens (Mundy), Jackie Sue



Jackie Sue Owens went home to be with the Lord July 28 2023, at Memorial Hospital with her father Pastor Jim Mundy and stepmother Tina Perri-Mundy, by her side. She was born on July 3 1975 to Jim Mundy and Kay Adkins in Springfield Ohio. Jackie moved to Salida Colorado in 2012 to be with her dad. Jackie was preceded in death by her grandmothers Mary Mundy, Dolly Adkins grandfather Ed Mundy, her mother Kay Mundy and Uncle Mitch. Survivors include her father Jim Mundy (the Rev.) stepmom Tina Perri-Mundy and long time partner Jason Whiteaker and sons Austin and Caden Owens. Jackie's service will be at Chipeta Park In Poncha Springs on August 19, 2023 at 4 pm MST. there will be a live feed on Facebook at Lighthouse Peace of Mind Minstry page. Donations to help you can go to therevshow.org



