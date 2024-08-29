Overholser, Landon Edward



Landon Edward Overholser, a vibrant soul with an infectious spirit, was born on September 5, 2002 in Dayton, Ohio, and left us far too soon on Saturday, August 24, 2024. He is survived by his loving parents, Eric and Rachel (Zeller) Overholser, sisters, Olivia and Savannah Overholser, maternal grandparents, Bob and Gloria Zeller, paternal grandfather, Dale Overholser, aunts and uncles, Jay Overholser, Jayne (Scott) Webb, Tim Webb, and Shawn (Morgan) Zeller, cousins, Garrett and Audrey Zeller, Maddie and Luke Webb, and Christina (Dean) Thomas, a brotherhood of lifelong friends, and his furry best friend, Remi. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Barbara (Zimmerman) Overholser. A graduate of Northwestern in 2021, Landon enjoyed working in several areas of the construction industry, including electrical work, heavy equipment operator, and concrete. Landon embraced life with enthusiasm, living each moment to the fullest. He was well known for his compassionate heart, a quality that caused everyone to want to be around him. Landon's animated personality brought laughter and warmth to every gathering. When surrounded by friends or family, he had the unique ability to make his presence known, relishing the role of the constant talker, always happy to share a laugh or a story. His love for people was evident, as he formed genuine bonds not only with his friends but also with their parents, treating them like his own extended family, and bringing a sense of warmth wherever he went. His hobbies reflected his adventurous spirit; Landon loved the great outdoors. He reveled in loud diesel trucks, enjoyed the thrill of hunting, shooting, fishing, and cherished four-wheeling and snowmobiling adventures, and sharing his grandpa's love of antique tractors. The memories he created traveling to Canada with his dad, grandpa and uncle will be remembered in the hearts of those who shared those experience with him. Landon was a protective big brother who loved his sisters, always watching over Olivia and Savannah. They adored their big brother! Landon will be missed dearly by all who knew him. His short time here was not enough but the impact he made on so many will last forever. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, August 31, 2024 from 10:00-12:00 PM at the Lawrenceville Church of God. A celebration of Landon's life will begin at 12:00 PM, officiated by Pastor Alan Cain. Casual country attire welcomed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lawrenceville Church of God in Landon's honor. Arrangements entrusted to the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. Online condolences may be expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com