Overholser, Janet

Janet E. Overholser, 87, of Springfield, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2025. She was born on August 18, 1937, to the late Everett and Jenny (Wallace) Price, in Springfield, Ohio. Janet graduated from Enon High School in 1955. She loved to volunteer at Community Hospital. Janet is preceded in death by both of her parents, her husband of 53 years Larry W. Overholser, her son Gary Overholser, and her brother and sister-in-law Theodore and Linda Price. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her three children: Karen Hamilton, David (Janine) Overholser, James Overholser, all of Springfield; seven grandchildren: Cindy, Matthew (Katie), Ryan (Tricia), Cameron (Makayla), Lydia (Tyler), Michael (Ashley), Nicholas (Brittany); twelve great grandchildren: Piper, Owen R., Logan, Colt, Levi, Liam, Brayden, Leila, Audrina, Chloe, Sophia, Owen W., niece Lynette, and nephews Theodore Jr., and Clifford. Adkins Funeral Home in Enon will be assisting Janet's family with her final wishes. www.adkinsfunerals.com



