Overholser, Barbara Sue



BARBARA SUE OVERHOLSER, 88, of Springfield, passed away in her home on Sunday morning, October 15, 2023. She was born in Springfield on February 11, 1935, the daughter of the late Frank and Ruth (Seekford) Zimmerman. A registered nurse, Barb worked and taught at several hospitals in Ohio and Texas, including Community Hospital School of Nursing and Clark State. Later, she worked with her husband, Dale at The Floor Store. She loved quilting, gardening, family vacations, and traveling with Dale around the country. Barb was a member of the Lawrenceville Church of God. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Dale E. Overholser; children, Jay Paul Overholser, Jayne Marie (Scott) Webb and Eric (Rachel) Overholser; and grandchildren, Maddie, Luke, Landon, Olivia, and Savannah. She was preceded in death by her sister, Kay Bachtell. Barb's funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, October 23, 2023 at Lawrenceville Church of God with Pastor Alan Cain presiding. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Lawrenceville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lawrenceville Church of God, 3131 Fox Hollow Rd., Springfield, Oh 45504. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

