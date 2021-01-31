OURSLER, Gayle

X

OURSLER (Steiger),

Gayle Margaret

Gayle Margaret Steiger Oursler, age 81, of Rutherfordton, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday,

November 28, 2020, at her

residence with loved ones at her side. A native of

Butler County, Ohio, born on January 26, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Ralph A. and Mary E. Steiger.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell H. Oursler, Jr.; and one son, Russell H. Oursler, III.

Gayle and her late husband were married 48+ years. She loved to sew, being around family and friends, enjoyed

gardening, bowling, baking, driving a school bus, and helping others to achieve their goals. Gayle worked at a local

hardware store in Severna Park, MD, for 25+ years before retiring.

The family will be holding a small celebration of Gayle's life at a later date, to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the American Cancer Society, 120 Executive Park, Building 1, Asheville, North Carolina 28801 (www.cancer.org) and/or a local church food pantry or animal shelter is appreciated.

