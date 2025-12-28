Otto Swanner

Swanner, Otto Mack



age 91, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 21, 2025. He was born on November 16th, 1934, in London, Kentucky, the youngest of four sons born to Phillip and Nell Swanner. Otto's unwavering faith in God was evident throughout his life. He served faithfully as a Sunday school teacher, deacon for his church and supported numerous charitable causes. He was a lifelong lover of golf, known for his straight drives and consistent putting. Otto was especially proud of his four holes-in-one. A successful business owner for more than 50 years, Otto built relationships that extended far beyond business; many of his first clients became lifelong friends. He graduated from Hamilton High School in 1953, where he was a three-sport athlete, playing football, basketball, and running track. Otto earned a football scholarship to the Ohio State University, later transferred to Miami University, and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps beginning in 1957. He completed his college education at Xavier University, graduating in 1968. In 1984, Otto won the Ohio Elks Golf Championship, finishing first out of more than 200 golfers. In 2008, Otto was inducted into the Hamilton Big Blue Athletic Hall of Fame. In 1994, Otto acquired his CPA certification and later that year he retired from General Electric after 25 years of service. He was known for having a bark worse than his bite, but nothing was ever bigger than his heart.



Otto was a mentor to many, and his legacy will live on through his family, the family business, and the many friends he made throughout his life. Otto was preceded in death by his parents; his three brothers; and his beloved son, Thomas Swanner. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Swanner; her children and grandchildren; his children Chuck, Jenelle, Michael and Stacie; his grandchildren, Shelby, Stefanie, Bethanie, Caleb, Rutger, Luke, and Sophia, his niece Paulette; his nephew, Stan; nine great-grandchildren, several cousins, great nieces and great nephews. As you walk the golf course of life, hit 'em straight, putt them firm, and hopefully you'll get your hole in one. The family extends special thanks to all the caregivers at Story Point, especially Carol and Connie.



Visitation will be 12 Noon – until time of Funeral Services (1 p.m.), Tuesday, December 30, 2025 at the Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, Fairfield with Pastor Paul Adams officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park, Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, the USO, or your church. Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com