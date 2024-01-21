Otten, Bradley Emerson



Bradley Emerson Otten (69) of Centerville, OH passed away from metastatic prostate cancer on December 29, 2023 surrounded by family and friends. Brad battled cancer valiantly with an unwavering optimistic outlook, but eventually the cancer became too pervasive.



As a kid, Brad played football, baseball, basketball, and participated in scouts. He delivered the Journal Herald newspaper, and also caddied at Moraine country club for years. In high school, Brad participated in wrestling, track & field, basketball, and football, which is where he excelled as an offensive tackle. Brad earned first team all state (U.P.I) honors, which was the highest honor a Centerville high school athlete had ever achieved. This accomplishment served as a life-long source of pride, but he was the first to credit his teammates for his success. It was during this time that he had earned the moniker of "Big O."



After high school, his love for football continued. Brad was a loyal fan of the Cleveland Browns and the Michigan Wolverines, and even a Browns' season ticket holder.







Professionally, Brad worked a variety of jobs before becoming a long-haul truck driver for the past two decades. He took great pride in his on-time performance record even at his personal risk/expense.



Brad's greatest joy was his son Cody. He coached several of his youth baseball and football teams. Brad loved touting Cody's culinary skills and prowess on the guitar.



Brad enjoyed cooking, listening to great music, specifically Cody's, cheering on his favorite football teams, talking smack to Ohio State fans, riding his Harley, gardening, playing cards, collecting antiques especially pewter pieces and depression era glass.



Brad cherished family and his long-time friends. He loved to entertain whether it was cook outs at home or group dinners at local favorite restaurants. Brad received great pride in bringing joy and laughter to others.



Brad had a huge heart. For several years, Brad volunteered for AIM for the Handicap in their water program often helping the most challenging participants. As his last generous act, Brad donated his body to the Boonshoft School of Medicine for educational and scientific purposes. To say he will be missed by family and friends would be putting it lightly.



Brad was preceded in death by his parents Vivian Ruth Wise Otten and Mac William Otten Sr.; step-mother Georgia Hassink Otten; sister-in-laws Sue Emrich Otten (Bruce) and Marilyn Whitney Otten (Kim). He is survived by his son Cody Emerson Otten; his siblings Mac (Lorrie Gavin) of Poolesville, MD; Kim of Cleveland; Scott (Zheng) of Jessup, MD; Bruce of Denver; and Lori of Centerville plus many nephews, a niece, as well as 7 grand-nephews and grand-nieces.



Please join Brad's family for a Celebration of life on Saturday, February 3rd from 11 AM  2 PM at St. Leonard's Station House located at 8200 Provincial Way, Centerville, OH. A tribute to Brad will begin at 11:30 including a live musical performance by his son Cody with lunch immediately following. If desired memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, the Sonny Unger Foundation or a charity of your choice.



