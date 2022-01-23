OSTREICHER, Evelyn



Evelyn Ostreicher lost her battle with Multiple Sclerosis when she died peacefully in her sleep on January 4, 2022, at 91 years old.



Evelyn is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ernest, her parents, Herman and Fannie Wolf, her brother, Jack Wolf, her sister-in-law Shari Krauss and her brothers-in-law, Eugene Krauss and Moshe Meryl. Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Helen Halcomb, Isabelle Bernal (Robert), Sharon Ostreicher, grandson Aidan Bernal and sister-in-law Gita Meryl and



numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins.



Evelyn Wolf Ostreicher was born in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, on February 19,1930. She was raised in Lorain, Ohio, where she met her husband, Ernest. They moved to Dayton, Ohio, with their three daughters for a business opportunity.



Evelyn Ostreicher embraced life in Dayton, Ohio, joining Beth Jacob Synagogue and getting involved in numerous charity work and organizations. She was Sisterhood President from 1968-1970, a tireless volunteer for her synagogue and a



member of the committee celebrating the 100th anniversary of Beth Jacob in 1987.



Evelyn would spend her Saturday afternoons with residents of the Jewish Nursing Home (Covenant House) and was such a fixture that she became known as the "Cookie Lady" and an activity that many residents looked forward to for her friendship and entertainment.



Diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in her late thirties, Evelyn did not let her illness stop her from continuing to help others. Evelyn was presented the Top Ten Volunteer Award Winner from United Way in 1981 and the "Hope Award" from the



National Multiple Sclerosis Society in 1994. In addition, Evelyn received awards from the Ohio Senate and accommodation from President Reagan of the United States.



After selling the family business, Drug Mart, Evelyn and Ernest moved to Sun City Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada. While in Las Vegas she renewed her love of Mah-Jongg, was an active participant in her new synagogue and continued to be an



active volunteer. She received another award as "Volunteer of the Year Award" in 2009 from her new synagogue Young



Israel Aish, Las Vegas.



In July 2011 Ernest and Evelyn moved to Walnut Creek, California, were they stayed until the death of Ernest in



October 2013. Shortly afterwards, Evelyn moved to Reutlinger Jewish Community in Danville, California, where she spent the last eight years of her life. Undaunted by her physical limitations, Evelyn continued to volunteer on several boards and committees at Reutlinger, to play Mah-Jongg and attend Shabbat services at the Reutlinger chapel. Evelyn became an artist under the tutelage of the Resident Artist, Betty Rothaus,



creating many beautiful water colors. If interested Evelyn



Ostreicher's artwork can be seen at ArtwithElders



https://www.artwithelders.org/.



Evelyn Ostreicher lived her life to the fullest, never letting her MS diagnosis prevent her in living a meaningful, joyous life. She will be dearly missed by her family, and the many friends she made in Ohio, Nevada and California.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Beth Jacob Synagogue, MS Society or a charity of your choice.

