OSTERHOLZ, Nannie



Age 82, of Dayton, OH, passed away on April 14, 2022. She was born on September 27, 1939, in Richmond, KY, to the late Charles and Nell Agee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by



Lucille Trent, Dorothy Switzer, Ronald Agee, and other



siblings. Nannie is survived by her son Clint Osterholz; granddaughter Trinity Osterholz; great-grandchild Christian Woodcum; beloved puppy Honey Bunny; and dearest friends Annie and Dave Marshall. Nannie truly loved her family and enjoyed the company of many good friends. Nannie enjoyed Coca-Cola and Pringles. Services entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel.

