Ossege (Pease), Beverly A.



OSSEGE, Beverly A., age 73 of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2024. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late, Warren and Evelyn (Weigl) Pease. Also preceding her in death is her husband, Richard in 2019. Beverly is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Rick (Maggie) and Kenneth (Mary) Ossege; 6 grandchildren; sister, Mary Spatz; brother, Tom Pease and many other extended family and friends. Bev worked with the Montgomery County Auto Titles for 40 years. Friends and family may visit from 6-8:00pm on Friday, April 19 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave, Dayton followed by Words of Remembrance beginning at 8:00pm.



