Osborne, Theresa McCarty

Theresa "Teri" McCarty Osborne, 70, passed away on Tuesday, October 10. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 14 at 2:00 pm at Elm City Methodist Church, 106 N Parker Street, Elm City. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Elm City. Reverend Paul Dunham will officiate.



Family will receive friends on Friday, October 13 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Joyner's Funeral Home, 4100 Raleigh Road Parkway, Wilson.



Teri worked as an Emergency Room RN at Wilson Medical Center, from where she retired after many years of service. She was a charter member of the Elm City Emergency Services. Teri loved to work in her shop and was an avid animal lover, especially her three dogs, Tucker, Buffy, and Grey. She also had a love for all things Wonder Woman. She was Wonder Woman to all her family. She was dearly loved and will be missed.



Teri is survived by her loving husband, Dale Osborne of Elm City; daughter, Candice Byrd and husband, Chris of Maryland; son, Jason Osborne and wife, Dawn of Elm City; grandson, Justin Byrd of Virginia; grandson, Zachary Osborne and fiancé, Katelyn Barnes of Elm City; granddaughter, Olivia Osborne of Elm City; brother, Rex McCarty of Dayton, OH; sisters, Melinda McCarty of Dayton, OH and Diane Edwards of Dayton, OH; and brother, Kermit "Chip" McCarty of RI.



Teri was preceded in death by her sister, Sharon Nales and her parents, Kermit McCarty and Ruth Anderson.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Second Blessings, PO Box 307, Elm City, NC 27822.



