Osborne, Emily

Emily Louise Osborne, age 92, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Funeral service 1 pm Thursday, December 21, 2023, at Bethesda Temple, 3701 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 12 pm- 1 pm at which time family will receive friends. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

