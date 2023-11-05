Orts, Donald Harvey



Donald Harvey Orts



Donald Harvey Orts, 93 of Monroe, Ohio, passed away in Hospice care on



October 26, 2023. He was born in Dunkirk, New York on June 16, 1930 to the late Harvey Edwin Orts and Harriet Lucile Orts. He was preceded in death by his three siblings, Jean Miketinac, Betty Zielinski and Dr. Keith Orts. Donald was a 1948 graduate of Dunkirk High School. He enlisted in the Army in 1951and served some of his three years in Korea. He then went on to study and graduate in engineering at the South Dakota School of Mines, Rapid City, South Dakota. He was employed at ARMCO Research for thirty years where he filed several patents on behalf of the company. During his time at Armco he had a leave of absence to attend The Ohio State University where he earned a Master's Degree in Welding Engineering and also met his future wife, Ruth Imogene Kuenzli. Don was an avid reader, computer enthusiast and loved telling jokes. He will be remembered for his keen sense of humor and his devotion to his family. He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Ruth Imogene Orts, son Scott Orts (Cynthia Westover), daughter Karen Orts-Ronlund (Luke Ronlund) and grandchildren Zane Lalli (Kayla McGuire) Esa, Hein, Cade and Anneliese Ronlund.



There will be an open house at the Orts' Residence in Monroe on Saturday, November 11, 2023 from 1-4 p.m. where the family will receive guests. Don's body has been donated to The Ohio State Medical School for research. We wish to express thanks to the staff of Hospice of Dayton and caregivers from the Touching Hearts at Home of Lebanon for their care and concern for Don these past months.



The family requests donations to the Don and Imogene Orts Educational Scholarship at Middletown Community Foundation (300 North Main Street, Middletown, Ohio 45042) or Ohio's Hospice of Butler-Warren County (5940 Long Meadow Circle, Franklin, Ohio 45005).



