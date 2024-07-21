Ortman, Mary Ann



Mary Ann Ortman, age 75, of Saluda, Virginia died on Saturday, July 13, 2024. Mary was born on August 12, 1948, in Illinois. Mary worked for Dayton, Ohio Public Schools, doing various clerical tasks. Mary loved sewing and crafts and was a master crocheter, but she loved most spending time with her family and her beloved dogs. Mary is survived by her children, Pamela Smethers (Jason), William Sherwood, Jay Ortman (Michael), and Jody West (James), grandchildren Megan Schroer (Josh), Marissa Luka (Aaron), Lacie Diefenbach (Cody), Macie Ortman, Autumn Ortman (Ashby) and Joseph Shope, and great-grandchildren Landon, Sawyer and Emerson. The family would like to send a special thank you to the nursing staff of Riverside Lifelong Health & Rehabilitation Saluda for their loving care. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home - Hayes, VA.



