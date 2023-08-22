Orr, Geneva "Lynn"



Geneva "Lynn" Orr, 85, of Kettering, passed away on Friday, August 18, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was born in Peebles, Ohio on January 14, 1938, to the late Walter and Drusie (Florea) McMillen. She married Marvin Lee Orr, Sr. on September 5, 1959, and he preceded her in death on April 16, 2023.



She is survived by her children: Geneva (Terry) Lemmings of Kettering and Marvin Lee "Butch" (Stacie) Orr, Jr. of Vandalia; grandchildren: Angela (Art) Ferrara, Katie Cable, Beth Orr, Dalton Orr, Wyatt Orr, and her loving caregiver, Amy Lemmings and a great granddaughter, Alyssia Ferrara. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Marikay Cable and sisters: Margi and Frankie.



Lynn retired from Chase bank after 35+ years. She enjoyed boating, fishing, and going on shopping trips.



Pastor Larry Novak will officiate a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 306 N. Elizabeth Street, Belle Center. Visitation will be one hour prior from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Belle Center.



