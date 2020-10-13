ORNDORF, Judy G. "Jeri" Age 77, of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at her home. She was born on January 9, 1943, in Harriman, TN, the daughter of the late Elmer & Mary (Loveday) Vann. Mrs. Orndorf was a retired employee of Comet Cleaners with 35 years of service. Jeri had lived in Texas for many years, adored her dogs & cats and always fed the stray cats in the neighborhood. Preceded in death by her husband Ronald L. Orndorf in 1998, and by her infant granddaughter Chloe McLain. She is survived by her 2 loving daughters Darla McLain and husband Rob, Cathy Maris and husband Scott, her sister Patricia Harris, her brother Allen Vann and wife Brenda, 2 grandchildren Zachary Maris & Emily McLain, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at David's Cemetery in Kettering, with Pastor Wayne Woody officiating. Arrangements entrusted to the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. Jeri was a strong woman with a gentle soul and would help anyone in any way that she possibly could. She will be missed by all of her family and friends. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Judy G. "Jeri" Orndorf, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

