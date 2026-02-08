Mohr, Opal G.



Opal Glenn (McCormick) Mohr, age 95, of Cookeville, Tennessee, formerly of Clayton, passed away on Monday, February 2, 2026. She was born on July 29, 1930, to the late Dallas and Nellie (Pugh) McCormick in Crossville, Tennessee. Opal was graduate of Trotwood-Madison High School, class of 1949. She retired from Montgomery County Joint Vocational School as a secretary in the business office. Opal was a member of Order of the Eastern Star and Past Grand Matrons & Patrons Englewood Chapter. She was an avid golfer, even having a hole in one. Opal also enjoyed reading, watching hummingbirds, and was a passionate Ohio State Buckeyes fan. Opal is survived by her Sons: Dennis Mohr of Vancouver, WA, Rex Mohr of Littleton, CO, and Craig Mohr of Hilham, TN; Grandchildren: Megan (Brad) Loveland, Haley Mohr, Jake (Courtney) Mohr, Nick (Hannah) Mohr, and Josh Mohr; Great Grandchildren: Masen, Jackson, and Kinsey; along with numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her Husband of 65 years: Gene Mohr; Granddaughter: Kendall Mohr; and Siblings: Doyal McCormick, Robert McCormick, and Dixie Parks. A Visitation for Opal will be held from 10:00 – 10:30 am, Wednesday, February 11, 2026, at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood, OH 45322) The family will have a time for sharing memories following the visitation. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am at Fairview Cemetery (Englewood, Ohio) If desired, memorial donations may be made to Shriners Children's (1 Children's Plaza 2 West, Dayton, OH 45404) Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



