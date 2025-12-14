Opal Johnson

Johnson (Allen), Opal Jean



Opal Jean (Allen) Johnson, age 90 of Springfield, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on December 10, 2025. She was born October 12, 1935 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Elza Allen Sr. and Cleo (Boydston) Allen. Opal is survived by her children, Donna Boetticher, Linda Skinner, and Steven Johnson (Cindy Walsh), grandchildren, Michael Golden (Stacy Anderson), Michelle Golden (Erich Watson), and Scott Johnson, great-grandchild, Austin Golden, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her parents, Opal was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dannie Johnson, son, Dannie Johnson, sons-in-law, Pat Skinner and Larry Boetticher, and siblings: Moe, Richard, Paul, Charlie, Donald, Garnet, Elza Jr., James, and Virginia. Opal graduated from Springfield South High School in 1953. She worked for the Tecumseh High School as the kitchen supervisor for over 25 years until her retirement. She was a lifetime member of the New Carlisle Nazarene Church. Opal enjoyed reading, and loved spending time camping with her late husband, Dannie. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, December 16, 2025 from 11:00-12:00 PM at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM, officiated by Pastor Kevin Moehn. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com