Goff, Ona Willena



Ona Willena Goff, aged 100, of Dayton, peacefully passed away on March 22, 2026, at Siena Woods Nursing Home.Born on March 4, 1926, in Newcastle City, Kentucky, Ona was the daughter of Lester and Mattie (Harris) Foree. She was a dedicated homemaker. Ona was united in marriage to James C. Goff, and together they made their home in Dayton, Ohio. A devoted member of Bethesda Temple Apostolic Church since 1959, Ona was deeply cherished by her community and congregation.



She is lovingly remembered by her dear friends Marsha Crawford and Marion Jones; three grandchildren; step-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members. Ona was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Goff; parents, Lester and Mattie Belle Foree; brothers Joseph Foree, Lester Foree, Sr., and John Samuel Foree; and sisters Hallie Mamie Davis, Zelma Sadie Mayhan, Nancy West, and Nora Katherine Foree. She is also preceded in death by her step-son: James Booker and daughter-in-law Eula Mae Booker and Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2026 at 11am at Bethesda Temple Apostolic Church in Dayton, Ohio, with Dr. Bishop Craig S. High, Sr. officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior from 10am - 11am. Burial will follow at West Memory Gardens. The family welcomes heartfelt memories and messages to be shared in the guest book as a tribute to Ona's remarkable life. For more information or to leave a message for the family visit www.newcomerdayton.com



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