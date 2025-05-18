Omlor-Fridrick, Harriet

1/25/1927-5/14/2025

Completed her earthly life with one last stop at WSU School of Medicine and her Heavenly journey begins.

Preceeded in death by husbands Earl Omlor and

John Fridrick.

A great Lady who volunteered at GSH for many years, travelled a lot and enjoyed life.

She was a bright spark to a lot of people and will be missed.

Appreciation is given to Danbury Assisted Living and Day City Hospice for their love, care and assistance.

