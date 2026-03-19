Oliver Logan III

Logan, III, Oliver



age 78, departed this life on Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 11 AM. Followed by 12 PM service on Monday, March 23, 2026 at Mt. Enon Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St. Interment and Military Honors at Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com