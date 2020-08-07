OLINGER, Margo

OLINGER (Rakestraw), Margo Marie Margo Marie Olinger (Rakestraw), departed this life on July 11, 2020. Born on July 24, 1951, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late William Rakestraw and Lena Hodges. A graduate of Roosevelt High School, 1969. Attended Marshall University, Huntington, WV, and Wright State University. She was employed with the City of Dayton Parks & Recreation and Victoria Secret Customer Support Center. Preceded in death by son, Marcus; grandmother, Martha Hodges and stepfather, John Strange. She leaves her loving & devoted husband of 47 years, Elbert Olinger; sons, Damon (Latosha) and DeJuan (Towana); daughter, Tiffany; mother, Lena Strange; brothers, Tony Rakestraw, Brett Strange (Cassandra), David Strange (Nina); grandchildren, Daniel Ivery, Erionna Olinger, Damarion Ivery, Eugene Roberts; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Family Graveside Service will be held at Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com

