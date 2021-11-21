OLDHAM, Joseph Michael



Joseph Michael Oldham, 74, returned to the arms of his Lord and Savior on 19 Jun 2021. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Judy, his sisters, Joyce LaGant, Judy (Bruce) Nicholas, Jill Oldham, and numerous nieces and nephews who adored him. Preceded in death by his parents, maternal and paternal grandparents, an older brother, a brother-in-law and his adoring son, Jeremy. A Celebration of Life is rescheduled for Saturday, 27 November at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 901 E Stroop Rd., Kettering. Family to greet friends at 9 am and service at 11. In lieu of flowers, please make donations directly to the church marked for 1st Lutheran Sunday breakfasts or your favorite charity.

