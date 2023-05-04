Oexmann, Rita

Oexmann (Mouzin), Rita Jean



Rita Jean Oexmann (Mouzin), age 93, of Beavercreek, OH passed away peacefully at home on April 30. Rita was born in Vincennes, IN to Mary and Eugene Mouzin. She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Norval, son, Steve, and granddaughter, Mari. She is survived by children Pam Oexmann of Kettering, OH, Kim (Oexmann) & Jeff Harris of Charlotte, NC, and Deb (Oexmann) & Dick Wagar of Troy, OH. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. After being raised the eldest of four siblings on an Indiana melon farm, Rita married her high school sweetheart and dedicated herself to a rewarding life as a loving mother and military spouse. Military life took the family from California to Maine and points in between for a life filled with adventure and travel. Rita loved watching sports and cheering on her favorite teams... perhaps even occasionally taking odds with an official's call! She loved the outdoors, and would enjoy any opportunity to birdwatch, observe wildlife, or travel throughout the country to witness nature in its splendor. Throughout her long life, she enjoyed being surrounded by family members, playing card games, laughing and living with those who were dear to her. As a devoted wife, loving mother, and doting grandmother, Rita lived a full and meaningful life. She greeted everyone with a bright smile and a special warmth and comfort. She leaves a lasting legacy of generosity, kindness, and compassion. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Services will be conducted Monday, May 8, 2023 at 11:30 A.M. at the Fredrick & Son McClure-Utt Funeral Home in Vincennes, IN. The family will receive friends from 10:30 A.M. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Rd., Troy, Ohio 45373, where Rita & Norval were lifetime members, volunteers, and supporters.

