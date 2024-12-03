Odle, Pamela

Odle (Taynor), Pamela Jeanne



Pamela Jeanne Odle, 76, of Jamestown, died Sunday at Traditions of Beavercreek with Hospice of Dayton taking care of her.



She was born March 4, 1948, in Springfield, the daughter of Walter R. "Bud" and June (Thomas) Taynor. Pam was a graduate of Tecumseh High School and attended Clark State. She worked at Wright State University in the Department of the Registrar and Financial Aide. Pam was a member of the New Jasper United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling and was an avid reader. Pam was a member of the Ohio Eastern Star, the Home City Chapter in New Carlisle since 1968.



Pam is survived by daughter Amber (Alexander "A.J.") Perrott of Beavercreek; son, Thomas Joseph (Rebecca) Odle of Castle Rock, CO; grandchildren, Sydney, Kinley and Kade Perrott, Abigail and Camille Odle; and sister-in-law, Vicki Odle Leonard. She was preceded in death by husband, Carl J. Odle in 2015; and her parents.



Pam was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and adored by her five grandchildren.



The family will receive friends from 4-6 PM, Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at McColaugh Funeral Home in Xenia. Funeral service will be held 10:30 AM, Wednesday, December 4th at the funeral home with Rev. Dr. Alice Kay Lovelace officiating. She will be interred at the New Carlisle Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers please make donations to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton.



