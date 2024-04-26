Oda, John



JOHN ODA, 83, of Springfield, passed away at Springfield Regional Medical Center on Monday afternoon, April 23, 2024. He was born in Dayton on November 9, 1940, the son of the late Edward R. and Edith (Woosley) Oda. John retired from the Springfield City Schools following 30 years as an educator and administrator. He served as principal at Snowhill, Snyder Park and ultimately Emerson Elementary School. John was an avid, life-long golfer, playing at many area golf courses. He was an active member of his church community and loved the Lord. John is survived by his wife of 60 years, Becky J. (Barnhart) Oda; children, Beth (Charlie) Patterson and Rob (Carrie) Oda; sister, Sylvia "Sis" (Lee) Stockslager; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Alex Oda, Sarah (Cody) Blue, Kara (Josh) Gummel, and Kate Patterson; great grandson, Tommy Blue; and many nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Monday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A service in celebration of John's life will begin at 12:30 p.m. with Pastors Ken Winter and Craig Grammer presiding. Entombment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in John's memory to Heritage Fellowship Christian Church, 105 N. Tecumseh Rd., Springfield, OH 45504. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





