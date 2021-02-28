X

OAKLEY, Ruby

OAKLEY (Sutton),

Ruby M.

Ruby M. Sutton Oakley, 86, of Mt. Sterling, KY, died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at her residence. Ruby retired from Grimes Aeorospace, Urbana, Ohio, and is survived by three daughters; Ginger Evans (John), Nola

Dooley (David) and Pam

Mullins; son-in-law; Robert

Hayden; twelve grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; one sister; Pauline Sutton; special friends and family members; Gene and Linda Oakley; special friend; Gayle Tipton; several nieces, nephews and other extended family. Ruby was preceded in death by her husband; Tommy Oakley; one daughter; Irma Hayden; one great-grandson; Christian Harrison; one brother; Dallas "Buck" Sutton and one sister; Vivian Cicciarelli. Funeral Service Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 12:00PM. Visitation will take place prior from 10:30AM - 12:00PM. Both will take place at Rolling Hills Church of Christ in Mt. Sterling. coffmanfuneral.com

