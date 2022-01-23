OAKLEY, Joyce Ann



74, of Springfield, passed away January 15, 2022, in her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 6, 1948, in Montgomery County, Kentucky, the daughter of Luther and Pearl (Garrett) Ensor. Mrs. Oakley enjoyed working in her yard, tending to her flowers and spending time with her family. She was retired from Hetico Insurance. Survivors include her beloved husband of 56 years, Paul W. Oakley; one son, Kenneth (Gina) Oakley; three grandchildren, Kacie (Eric), Linsey (Erik) and Anthony; three great-grandchildren, Bryan, Eisley and Lucas, sister-in-law, Jade Ensor and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers; Robert and Paul and her parents. At Mrs. Oakley's wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-



KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

