O'TOOLE, John Joseph

O'TOOLE, John Joseph

Age 85 of Springboro, passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021. John was a graduate of Fordham University in NY. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jane and a son,

Robert. John is survived by his wife, Ruth; two daughters and sons-in-law, Patricia (Victor) Berardi, Ruthie (William) DeVan; two sons and daughters-in-law, John (Donna) O'Toole III,

Michael (Shellie) O'Toole; and seven grandchildren, Anna

O'Toole, Lauren Berardi, Claire (Jordan) Clark, John G.

O'Toole, Robyn Berardi, Patrick O'Toole and Molly DeVan. Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 AM Wednesday, September 15 at St. Henry Church. The family will receive friends Tuesday, from 4:00-8:00 PM at the Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980

Bigger Rd. Burial, Centerville Cemetery.

