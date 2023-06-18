O'shell, Edna

O'SHELL (Bunch), Edna K.



Age 93, of Centerville, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023, at her daughter's home. Edna was born January 5, 1930 in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Richard & Reba (Dishman) Bunch. In addition to her parents, Edna was preceded in death by six of her siblings, her oldest daughter, Barbara Sue, son Jerry, and grandson James. Edna was a long-time member of St. Christopher Catholic Church. She is survived by three children, Diane Feeser (Timothy), Douglas O'Shell (Sandra) and Michael O'Shell (Lois); 13 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; one sister, Brenda Noe; and host of family and friends. The family will be receiving friends from 10:30  11:30 am on Thursday, June 22, at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 435 East National Road, Vandalia. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Fr. Francis Keferl at 11:30 am.



