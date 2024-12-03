O'Quinn, Edna

O'Quinn (Gross), Edna L.



Edna L. O'Quinn, age 97, of Sidney, passed away November 28, 2024, at her residence. She was born May 6, 1927, in Shelby County, Ohio to the late Albert L. Gross and Emma M. (Wildermuth) Gross. She married James E. O'Quinn on January 21, 1950, and he preceded her in death in 1998.



Edna is survived by son, David (Nicole) O'Quinn of Tipp City, many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers and six sisters. She was retired from General Motors Inland Division in Dayton and Vandalia. She was of the Christian faith. She loved spending time with her family and loved ones.



Family and friends may visit from 4-6 PM on Wednesday, December 4, at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Private graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 5, at Glen Cemetery in Port Jefferson, Ohio. On-line memories may be made at www.theadamsfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com