O'NEIL, Virginia

ajc.com

Obituaries | 7 hours ago

O'NEIL, Virginia R. "Ginny"

Age 88, of Kettering, completed her earthly journey on November 24, 2020. Ginny was born August 4, 1932, in Cleveland, OH, to Kurt and Emilie (Boyd) Butz. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed, and her son, Stephen. Ginny is

survived by her children, Michael (Barbara), David, Daniel (Sharon), Susan Muldowney, and Joanne Kyne (Thomas) and by grandchildren, Tony and Matt Muldowney, Emily and

Sarah Kyne, Kyle (Daniela) and Connor O'Neil, Kelly Nelson (Josh), Lauren O'Neil, Lisa O'Neil, and great-grandchildren Lily

Nelson, Josie and Oliver O'Neil-Jenkins. Ginny lived a life blessed by God with a 63-year marriage, children to love, and a decent golf game. A visitation will be held from 10-10:30am on Friday, December 4, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering with a Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 11:00am at St. Charles Borromeo, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Ginny's family would like to thank the staff at Home Instead as well as

Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for the excellent care they provided her. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude

Children's Research Hospital.

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2100 East Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

