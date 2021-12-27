O'NAN, Myrl "Jean"



Myrl (Jean) O'Nan, aged 80, died following a battle with



dementia on December 17, 2021. She is survived by her



loving husband Glenn, sister



Kathy Sue, children Charles (Marie) and Kristie, and two grandchildren Julia and Danny.



Born in Auburn, Kentucky, and educated at Kentucky Baptist Hospital School of Nursing, she chose to become a registered nurse in order to give back to the community that raised her. Later in life Jean chose to utilize her skills to teach others at Dee Russell Lee, and Butler Tech to allow a group of LPNs and STNAs to learn from a more experienced nurse. Over a 40-year career Jean also devoted her time and energy to various long term care facilities in her local area and Vitas.



Being a dedicated animal owner and lover, in lieu of flowers, donations on her behalf can be made to the Animal Friends Humane Society.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 2, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Memorial service will



follow at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at 6:00 PM. The family has requested that masks be worn to the visitation and service at the funeral home.



