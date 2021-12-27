Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

O'NAN, Myrl

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

O'NAN, Myrl "Jean"

Myrl (Jean) O'Nan, aged 80, died following a battle with

dementia on December 17, 2021. She is survived by her

loving husband Glenn, sister

Kathy Sue, children Charles (Marie) and Kristie, and two grandchildren Julia and Danny.

Born in Auburn, Kentucky, and educated at Kentucky Baptist Hospital School of Nursing, she chose to become a registered nurse in order to give back to the community that raised her. Later in life Jean chose to utilize her skills to teach others at Dee Russell Lee, and Butler Tech to allow a group of LPNs and STNAs to learn from a more experienced nurse. Over a 40-year career Jean also devoted her time and energy to various long term care facilities in her local area and Vitas.

Being a dedicated animal owner and lover, in lieu of flowers, donations on her behalf can be made to the Animal Friends Humane Society.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 2, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Memorial service will

follow at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at 6:00 PM. The family has requested that masks be worn to the visitation and service at the funeral home.


www.browndawsonflick.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

1350 Millville Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45013

http://browndawsonflick.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
DENNY, Carolyn
2
GRAHAM, Charles
3
ENGLISH, Michael
4
SHEARD, William
5
WHALLON, Daniel
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top