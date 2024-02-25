O'Meara, Patricia Mary



Patricia Mary O'Meara, age 77, of Kettering passed away on February 2, 2024. She was born in Dayton on February 27, 1946 to the late Vincent and Martha Bohman. In addition to her parents, Pat is preceded in death by her siblings, Judy Swartz, Tom Bohman and John Bohman. Pat is survived by her daughters, Heather (Kirk Nagley) O'Meara, Lisa (Joel) Emmel; grandchildren, Brigett (Stan) Combs, Corey (Jackie) Gebhart, Erin (Alison) Clayton, Garret (Adina) Emmel, Morgan (Matthew) Lee; great-grandchildren, Lilly Combs, Lilliana Gebhart, Londyn Gebhart, Jordyn Combs and Kohen Lee; along with many other family and friends. Pat retired from Montgomery County after 30 years of service. She enjoyed spending time with her family, making jewelry, gardening, flower arranging and riding Harley's. Pat will be deeply missed and forever loved by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Pat's memory to Hospice of Dayton. A gathering with family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at Newcomer Kettering, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Memorial service will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



