O'Laughlin, Charlotte



O'Laughlin, Charlotte, age 75 of Beavercreek, OH passed away on April 22, 2025. She was born on September 30, 1949 in San Diego, CA to parents Bill and Helen Stone. She is preceded in death by her parents and eldest son, John J. O'Laughlin. She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Tim O'Laughlin; sons James A. (Megan) O'Laughlin and Jason O'Laughlin; daughter Samantha (Jonn) Casey; grandchildren Tori Jane, Charles James, Jaxon Timothy, and Archer Jameson; and beloved friend, Tracey Evans. Charlotte was a loving mother and wife. She was also an avid dog-lover and had a soft spot for Great Danes. She enjoyed riding horses and boating, particularly on Lake Erie and Bay Point Marina. Charlotte was a great cook  she always enjoyed cooking for her family, especially Sunday dinners. She was a loving caregiver to Tim's parents as they aged, always putting others' needs before her own. To honor and celebrate Charlotte's life, a visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 29th from 5-7pm at Routsong Funeral Home Centerville (81 N. Main Street). The family would like to express their appreciation for the compassionate care provided by Hospice of Dayton. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



