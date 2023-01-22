O'KANE, Timothy John



07/14/1970 - 01/11/2023



Timothy John O'Kane of Troy,, Ohio, passed peacefully on January 11, 2023, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, Ohio. Tim was born in Bucyrus, Ohio, on July 14, 1970, to Hugh and Gail (Miller) O'Kane. He graduated from Bucyrus High School where he excelled at math and enjoyed cross country. He received a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from the University of Cincinnati, and pursued additional graduate work there. Tim pursued a career in Environmental, Health, and Safety Issues. He most recently worked at Silfex in Springfield, Ohio.



Tim enjoyed traveling, hiking, car shows, and cranking the music up on a Saturday morning. In addition to these, Tim was passionate about anything related to science: nature, NASA, galaxies, weather, and inventions, to name a few. He would get excited about upcoming meteor showers, eclipses, and watching the night sky.



Tim leaves behind three sisters and two brothers: Cathy (Jim) Shackson, Brian (Jeri) O'Kane, Colleen O'Kane (Eric Rowsey), Kevin (Sandy) O'Kane, and Bridget (Brad) Finch, along with seven nephews and one niece. Tim is also survived by his beloved companion of eighteen years, Solangia Zelaski, and her two sons, Hunter (Aliya) and Levi (Sarah). Tim did not want a traditional funeral, so the family will hold a private memorial service later. The family requests you remember Tim and celebrate his life by going for a hike, watching the night sky, or adventuring to someplace new.

