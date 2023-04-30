O'Dell, Billy Dwite



BILLY DWITE O'DELL, 94, of Dayton, formerly of Enon, passed away at Vienna Springs, Dayton on Monday morning, April 24, 2023. He was born in Wright County, Missouri on March 3, 1929, the son of the late Enoch B. and Geneva (Pettit) O'Dell. Billy proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII and the U.S. Air Force during Korea and Vietnam. He retired as a tech sergeant from the U.S. Air Force following nearly 23 years of patriotic service. He is survived by his children, Teresa (Walter) Knisley, Debbie (Mike) McGraw and Deena (Roger) Hardy; grandchildren, Alexis (Tyler) Reaver, Ryan McGraw, Kelsey (Alex) Jung, Devin Hardy, and Macey Hardy; and great grandchildren, Aubrey and Roman. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Nellie (Marrone) O'Dell in 2014; two sisters, Fern Hatfield and Helen Pannebaker; and brother, Harold O'Dell. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to the nurses and staff at Vienna Springs and Hospice of Dayton for their devoted and loving care. Billy's funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday until the time of service. Burial with military honors will be in Enon Cemetery.




