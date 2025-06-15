O'Connor, Nicole Gianuglou

Gianuglou O'Connor, Nicole Mary



It is with unimaginable sadness that we announce the passing of Nicole on June 7, 2025 after a ferocious battle with cancer. A native of Centerville, OH, Nicole graduated from NYU in 1992 with a BA in English Literature. Artistic, articulate and boundless, Nicole was nothing short of an idea machine. She was a wordsmith. Channeling her talent and energy toward writing, design and aesthetics, Nicole stayed on in NYC for much of the 1990's into the 2000's. She worked closely with key beauty industry pioneers of that time, developing her own distinct style. Most importantly, she made friends, she formed bonds, she imbibed the city she loved so much. She solidified her identity. Returning to Dayton, OH, Nicole created her own form of self-expression by opening and operating Preen an Apothecary in Oakwood, OH. Preen was a manifestation of Nicole's love of people, gravitation to the unusual, delight in the undiscovered, genuine kindness and generosity of soul and spirit. She was fulfilled by helping a generation of young girls find a voice within themselves. She created a hub that was much more than a store but rather a destination for community, joy, reinvention and support. Her sense of humor was as unique as it was contagious. Her turn of phrase is legendary. Her innate quickness to deliberative clarity made her a touchstone for nearly everyone that knew her. Nicole beamed with a love of melding food, family and friends that transcended boundaries and generations. Always charged to respond to someone in need, Nicole's favorite people were those toward the rim of the circle. Those on the margins. Nicole loved art, but loved the artist more. Nicole married the luckiest man on earth in 2012 and in 2014 introduced the world to the most creative endeavor of her life, her daughter Edie. Nicole committed what would be the rest of her life to instilling Edie with kindness, compassion, creativity, thoughtfulness and joy. She became in Edie's words: "the nicest and most creative mommy ever". Her Halloween costumes were epic. Nicole was inventive, inspirational, wrenchingly funny, gentle, bright and above all, selfless. Nicole's passing leaves an immense hole in our world. She was a force of good whose eyes illuminated the universe from within. She will be forever missed. Nicole is survived by her daughter Edie and husband Dan O'Connor, her mother Mary Thomas (née Kelly), stepmother/friend Karen Gianuglou (née Myers), father figure Charlie Hewitt and scores of inconsolable aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends. Nicole was preceded in death by her father C. Dino Gianuglou, stepfather Dan Thomas and numerous animals so fortunate to have been her companion. A memorial service will be held on June 22nd at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton, OH. Receiving from 10:30am to 12:30pm. Memorial Service at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please feel encouraged to direct a donation to the Humane Society of Dayton in Nicole's name.



