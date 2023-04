O'Connor, Karen

O'Connor (Grump), Karen Marie



Karen M. (Grump) O'Connor, age 78, passed away on February 27, 2023. Karen is survived by her brothers John and Kevin Grump; Children; David O'Connor and wife Mary, Ted O'Connor and wife Amy, and Beth and husband Steven Byington; and four grandchildren. A Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to SICSA at www.sicsa.org/give or St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dayton.