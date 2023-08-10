O'Connell, Jettie

O'Connell (Stark), Jettie Lee



Jettie Lee (Stark) O'Connell of Springboro, Ohio, born October 1,1939 passed away peacefully on August 8, 2023. She is survived by her husband Patrick O'Connell, her children Julie (Steve) Janning, Raymond (Danielle) Stark, Cindy (Anton) Loon and grandchildren Joe Stark, Austin Janning, Laurin Janning, Jack Loon, Emme Loon and Kaylee Stark.



Jettie grew up in Chillicothe, Ohio daughter of Albert and Mary Dailey and oldest of 10 siblings. She married Raymond Stark "Sonny" in February of 1964 and moved to the Dayton area where they raised their 3 children. After Sonny passed away in 2005, she remarried a few years later to Patrick O'Connell and moved to Springboro, Ohio.



Although Jettie worked for Elder Beermans for over 20 years, her true love was volunteering. She was either a "room mom", active on the PTA, a Brownies or Blue Bird/Camp Fire Girls leader throughout her children's school years. Once they were grown, she became very active with the Church of the Ascension, either with RCIA, Women's Guild, as a Eucharistic minister, or even Bingo and coffee and donuts. In 2009, Ascension named her "Woman of the Year" and described her as "gracious and unassuming, ready to help with a kind word and friendly smile".



In recent years, you would often hear Jettie speak of her "Happy Place" in the Fiddlers Creek community of Naples, Florida. Her and Patrick enjoyed many good years there, made a lot of friends with special memories.



Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Anderson Funeral Home- Springboro Chapel, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, Ohio. Funeral Mass will be Friday, August 11,2023 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Parish ,9579 Yankee Road, Springboro, with Father James Manning as the celebrant at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be Saturday, August 12, 2023 at St. Margaret's Cemetery in Chillicothe at 1:30 p.m.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-Springboro.com for the O'Connell family.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Anderson Funeral Home

40 North Main Street

Springboro, OH

45066

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/anderson?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral