O'CALLAGHAN, Dolores A. "Dee"



83, of Springfield, went to be with her Lord on January 14, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born in 1938 in Springfield, the daughter of Ray and Doris (Corbin) Cox. Dee was a 1956 graduate of Springfield High School. She later worked for the Fayette County Corrections in Kentucky as a corrections officer. She loved being near the ocean and lived previously in Jacksonville Beach, FL, St. Augustine Beach, FL, and New York City, where she met her husband, Terrance. When she was well, she attended First Christian Church in Springfield and Southland Christian in Lexington. Survivors include one daughter, Julieanne Murphy, Lexington, KY; one grandson, Joshua Johnson; five siblings, Deanna Hardison, Louisville, KY, Della Fahnestock, Midlothian, VA, Douglas and Joanne Cox, Springfield, OH, Daniel and Chiyo Cox, Los



Angeles, CA, and Dawn and William Lilley, Springfield, OH; former brother-in-law, Dave and Marge Fetter; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Terrance O'Callaghan in 1990. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

