Nyhan, Thomas

NYHAN SR., Thomas Childers "Tom"



THOMAS CHILDERS NYHAN SR., age 92, of Kettering, passed away on April 9, 2025. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, on February 6, 1933, the son of James and Harriet (Childers) Nyhan. Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday, May 2, 2025 from 10-11am at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd. Mass of Christian Burial follows at 11am. Private burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements in care of the WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME-KETTERING. Tom's life tribute may be viewed and shared by visiting www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.



