Nyhan, Thomas

NYHAN SR., Thomas Childers "Tom"



Thomas Childers Nyhan Sr., a devoted family man, respected businessman, and decorated veteran, passed away peacefully, leaving behind a rich legacy of love, service, and achievement. Born on February 6, 1933, in Chicago, Illinois, Tom was the beloved son of James and Harriet Nyhan. In 1936, the family moved to Dayton, Ohio, where Tom would spend the majority of his life. He graduated from Chaminade High School in 1951, where he proudly contributed to the City Championship football team in both 1949 and 1950. Tom continued his education at the University of Dayton, earning a degree in Business Administration in 1955. During his time at the university, he was student Commander of the Army ROTC unit. Upon graduation, Tom was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Army Infantry and served for 16 months in Korea. He continued his commitment to the armed forces with a long and honorable tenure, concluding as a Captain in the US Army 82nd Airborne and the elite Green Beret Special Forces. Transitioning from military service to the business world, Tom began his career with ARA Vending Company. However, his entrepreneurial spirit soon led him to found Variety Vending Company. His business acumen shone brightly when, in 1975, he acquired and transformed East Dayton Meat & Sausage Company. Over the next 28 years, Tom grew the company from a specialized German sausage and lunchmeat producer to a prominent wholesale manufacturer known for its quality Brats, Metts, Polish sausages, and fresh meats. In 1956, Tom married his high school sweetheart, Nadine Schmid. Their union was blessed with five wonderful children: Kathleen Watson (Phil), Thomas Jr. (Tracey), Judie Simpson, Vincent (Jane), and Denis. Thomas and Nadine's family expanded with the addition of eleven grandchildren: Taylor, Thomas III, Torrey Nyhan; Johnny and Stout Watson; Cydney and Zoe Simpson; Vincent Jr. and Jack Nyhan; Grace and Isabelle Nyhan, and seven great-grandchildren who brought immense joy to Tom's life. Tom will be remembered for his dedication to his family, his country and his community. A devout Catholic, Tom and his wife Nadine were charter members of St. Charles Borromeo in Kettering. His life serves as an inspiring testament to the values of hard work, perseverance, and love. He will be deeply missed by all who had the joy of knowing him, but his legacy will live on through the lives he touched and the family he cherished. A celebration of Thomas's life and legacy will be held on May 2 at St. Charles Borromeo. Visitation with the family begins at 10 am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. The WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME-KETTERING is serving the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.



