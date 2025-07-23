Nuss (Thornton), Joann Marie



Nuss, Joann, 93, of Springfield, passed away Friday, July 18, 2025, in her home surrounded by family. Joann was born June 20, 1932, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Raymond and Anna (Faye) Thornton. She enjoyed camping and playing cards, but more than anything she loved spending quality time with her children and grandchildren. Survivors include four children, Chris (Carol) Nuss, Tim Nuss, Sue (Tab Hunter) Ulliman and Mike (Carol Sharitz) Nuss; ten grandchildren, Darius, Lajuan, Kerby (Carol), Ryan, Nick (Emeline), Benjamin, Kelsey (Mike), Emily, Katie (Jeremy), and Daisy; eight great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Thomas Nuss, in 2019; a daughter, Sharon, in 2014; and a grandson, Christopher. Her Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 12:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in her name to St. Vincent de Paul.



