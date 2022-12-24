NUNN, Rose M.



Age 91 of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022. She was born February 21, 1931, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Elmer and Olga (nee Rapp) Eliason. She was married to James Nunn and he preceded her in death in 1998. Mrs. Nunn was a devoted housewife and mother and will be sadly missed by her family and many friends. She was a member of the Twinbrook Hills Baptist Church for over 40 years. She is survived by her children Linda (Roger) Conrad, Barbara Nunn, Delores Padgett, James Nunn, and Clint (Gena) Nunn; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and one sister Janet Lawson. She was also preceded in death by two children Judy Nunn and Matt Nunn and three brothers Daniel, Elmer, and William Eliason. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, from 1:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 PM. Burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.



