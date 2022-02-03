Hamburger icon
NORVELL, Dorothea

NORVELL, Dorothea Ann "Reedy"

Age 61, of Dayton, OH, passed away, Friday, January 21, 2022. She was an employee of Dayton Public Schools Bus Transportation for over 35 years. Survivors include mother, Marva L. Canty; sister, Carmen J. Norvell; brother, Charles T. Norvell; daughters, Tiffany L. Walker,

Sierra L. Coates, Don'Niquea U. Hill; son, JaMichael L. Foster; 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 5 aunts; and a host of

nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 4, 2022, at 1pm at Donald Jordan

Funeral Home on 4882 Germantown Street, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Family will be receiving visitation 12pm. Interment services will follow immediately at Jeffersonview Cemetery.

Funeral Home Information

Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Dayton

4882 Germantown Pike

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

