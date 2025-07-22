Norton, Jan

Norton (Reiling), Jan Marie "Maggoo"



Dr. Jan Marie Reiling Norton,78, of Denton, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, July 16 in Southlake, Texas. A funeral mass is scheduled for Saturday, August 9, 10 a.m. at St. Mark's Catholic Church in Argyle.



Jan is survived by her husband of 56 years, Victor Norton, and their children  Christine Holder and her daughter Addison; son Casey Norton, his wife Jen, and their daughters Caroline and Emma; and son Andy Norton, his wife Kim, and their daughter Katie and son Thomas.



Born April 19, 1947, in Dayton, Ohio, Jan was the third of seven children to John and Jane Reiling. Growing up with Teresa, John, Ed, Joe, Tim and Jill, she enjoyed riding horses and the never-ending competitions between the siblings.



Jan's biggest adventure began at the University of Dayton, when she went on a blind date with Vic. It concluded with her running up the stairs to her dormitory and declaring to her roommate Charlene, "That's the man I am going to marry!" From then on, it was Jan and Vic. They shared at least ten homes together, welcoming their children at different stops along the way.



In addition to raising three children, Jan worked her way up from a substitute teacher, to principal, to superintendent. She taught hundreds of students in Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts and Texas, leading classrooms, departments, high schools and entire school systems. She earned a master's degree and doctorate in education from the University of Houston.



Jan insisted on being active in the church and prompted Vic to pursue the deaconate. At multiple parishes, Jan taught religious education, organized pre-marital counseling, sang in the choir, and served as a eucharistic minister, lector and worship coordinator.



Her five grandchildren called her "Maggoo." Maggoo never missed a big event, choir concert, theater performance, softball, baseball or soccer game. They will remember her for post-event hugs, loud cheers, homemade gifts and over-the-top birthday parties.



Jan touched thousands of lives with a sincere effort to make everyone around her better. There was no problem that didn't have a solution, and never a challenge that could not be overcome with hard work.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Faith Formation programs at St. Mark's Catholic Church.



