Runyan Adams North (Runyan), Charlotte Pauline



Charlotte "Pauline" (Runyan) Adams North, 82 year old Woodward resident passed away Wednesday, February 7, 2024 in Durant, Oklahoma. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Friday, February 16, 2024 in the Billings Funeral Home Chapel. Read full obituary at www.billingsfuneralhomewoodward.com



