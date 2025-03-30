Norris, Pamela



Pamela Kay Norris, age 78, was called home on March 24, 2025. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on October 27, 1946. Pam graduated from Talawanda High School in 1964 and Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in 1967. She retired from McCullough Hyde Hospital after spending 40 years caring for others. She was the daughter of the late Fred and Helen (Felty) Campbell. She married Gerald Norris on September 16, 1967. She is survived by son Denver and his wife Bonnie; son David and his wife Krista, grandson Dalton and granddaughter Karley Rae all of Oxford; Brother Fred W. and wife Debi Campbell of Arkansas; nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends. She was an active supporter of the Talawanda Athletic program as a member of the athletic boosters, serving as co-president for four years. She also served on the Talawanda Hall of Fame Committee. In 2014, she was inducted into the Talawanda Athletic Hall of Fame as the recipient of the Heart and Spirit Award. She was also a supporter of the Butler County Fair and 4-H program by serving on numerous committees. For several years, she was the co-advisor for the Oxford Livestock 4-H Club. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and special friends. She loved being an active cheerleader for her children, grandchildren, and their friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, dear brother-in-law and sister-in law Ondus and Barbara (Norris) Hendricks. The family will host a "sweet" Celebration of Life, April 19, 2025, Reilly Community Center with a brief service at 4 p.m. Since Pam loved ice cream and desserts, family and friends are invited to share memories after the service over desserts and Flub's ice cream. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or Oxford Life Squad.



