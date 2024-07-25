Norris, Marilyn

Norris (Murt), Marilyn MacLardie



of Kettering, OH, age 94, passed away on July 22, 2024. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2024 from 11:00am to 1:00pm with a funeral service to follow at 1:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH 45429. A livestream of the service will be available via Routsong's YouTube channel. Private burial at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fairmont Athletic Boosters, 3301 Shroyer Rd, Kettering, OH 45429 or to the Carlyle House Employee Fund, 3490 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429.



